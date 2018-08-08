Cultural organizations finalize preparations to celebrate Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Federal capital’s leading art and cultural organizations have finalized preparations to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner on August 14.

Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Pakistan Academy of Letters, National Book Foundation, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold events of national level engaging youth in various activities.

Exhibitions, cultural show, patriotic songs competitions, Tableaus, skits and folk dances will be presented as a part of the cultural show at PNCA.

Colourful puppets will portray the history of the Pakistan Movement in the form of stories to grab the attention of the children and educate them about their history.

The week-long programmes would focus on the freedom movement, heroes of the Pakistan Movement and the rich culture and traditions of Pakistan through performing arts.

Besides depicting the culture and traditions of the country, such shows also educate the youth regarding the struggle of freedom fighters through soft expressions of art, said a PNCA official.

PNCA National Performing Arts Group (NPAG) and China Shaanxi Yulin Coal Sea Art Group would jointly perform on August 14 at PNCA Auditorium to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner.

The Chinese artists would present Yangko Dance of Northern Shaanxi dance performance. Other performances will include Run dance performance, Waist Drum performance of Northern Shaanxi “The World Agitation”, Yangko Harvest Dance and Golden snake dance that would be performed by Chinese artists.

Lok Virsa would organize Patriotic songs performance on August 14 at Heritage Museum. Special Independence Day cake cutting ceremony will take place at the Pakistan Monument Museum. Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) also scheduled special programs in connection with Independence Day.

While private art galleries, educational institutions and performing art institutions will also arrange a variety of programmes to celebrate the day in a befitting manner.

From grand cultural shows to art, speech and songs competition, the programmes will focus on serving informative entertainment to people through a visual narration of historical moments of Pakistan Movement and the struggle of freedom fighters.