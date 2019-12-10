Cultural, literary festival for children, youth inaugurated

PESHAWAR, Dec 10 (APP):Senior minister for Tourism, Sports, Archive and Culture Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan on Tuesday inaugurated cultural and literary festival for the children and youth, featuring books, cultural items and library and other stalls.

The fair is also featuring poetry competition for the children. The gala meant to create literary awareness among the school children, he added.

The senior minister said it was for the first time that a cultural projection of the province was underway with full swing as in last 20 years there was no such event conducted.

Cultural activities depict an image of the society, he said adding, similar literature festival would be arranged for children and youth every year.

Later in brief chat with media, the senior minister supported impartial and unbiased inquiry into any project of the government.

The inquiry should be held in a way so that no one could raise finger over its deliberation and findings and the accused held responsible should be given exemplary punishment for misdeeds.