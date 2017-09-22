Cultural event & lunch hosted for members of British & Commonwealth Women’s Club Brussels

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 22 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the

European Union (EU), Belgium and Luxembourg Naghmana Alamgir

Hashmi hosted a lively cultural event and Pakistani style lunch

for the members of the British and Commonwealth Women Club Brussels

(BCWCB) at the Pakistan house on Tuesday.

According to Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels, the colourful event

was attended by nearly 50 women, who enjoyed wearing bangles and

getting their hands decorated with intricate patterns of Hina.

Women were introduced to Pakistani culture through an exhibition

of Pakistani arts and crafts that filled each and every corner of

the Pakistan House with Sufi music played in the background.

Addressing the women, Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi briefed t

hem on the rich history and culture of Pakistan, informing them

that contrary the misperceptions about Pakistan, the country enjoys

a vibrant economy and tolerant society. Wife of Commercial Secretary

of the Embassy, Mehwish Salman made presentation on Pakistan’s

history, geography, arts, crafts and lifestyle.

President of BCWCB, Jan Hillman in her address thanked Ambassador

Hashmi, who is also one of the patrons of the club, for hosting such

a lively event. She said the members of BCWCB have learnt a lot about Pakistan through

the presentation and exhibition of arts and crafts.

Later in the lush-green garden of the Pakistan House, women

enjoyed traditional Pakistani Barbeque, Aloo Chana, Paratha with

Mutanjan, Jalaibee and Gulab Jamman as deserts.

Talking later to the media members of BCWCB were of the view

that it was a life-time experience for them and their perception

about Pakistan has entirely changed after attending the presentation

and talking to the ladies of Pakistan Embassy.