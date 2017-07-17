Cultural Caravan to travel in three segments of CPEC

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): Chinese and Pakistani artists, eight

from each country, will travel in a cultural caravan in three

segments of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), each

segment spanning a maximum of ten days’ duration.

“Creative Caravan of artists, musicians and film

makers from China and Pakistan traversing the CPEC and

documenting Art and Culture en-route,” said PNCA officials.

The Silk route has played a significant

role in the culture and economy of the region

through the history.

Its visionary transformation into CPEC will be seen as the most

powerful engine of change, development, progress and economic turnaround for the entire region.

According to schedule the first segment will undertake

the Western Passage covering route from Peshawar to Gwadar.

The second segment will take the Eastern Passage from

Karachi to Islamabad while also taking detour between Eastern

Western and Central Passages.

The third segment will cover Northern Passage starting from

Kashgar and culminating at Islamabad.

Timings of the three segments of the caravan will be decided

keeping climatic and other factors in mind.

The film makers will have all their equipment including

editing systems with them so they can continue editing their

films and also engage local talent in the process of filming

and editing.

The painters and photographers will be encouraged to engage

with local enthusiasts in creative processes by sharing their

knowledge and skills with them and also letting them to take

pictures and paint images.

The musicians will not only document local folk music

but also perform at different places and interact with local

musicians.