Culprits of blasphemy to be dealt with iron hands, brought to book: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan on Thursday said culprits of blasphemy were enemies of

humanity and those responsible for this intolerable act will be

dealt with iron hands and brought to book.

The government was fully prepared to take strict action against blasphemers and whole nation stands with the government in

this fight, he said this while addressing an inaugural ceremony of

Facilitation Center, established by Islamabad Capital Territory

(ICT) Administration in Islamabad.

The facilities such as international driving license, computerized domicile and some others would be provided at this one window Centre.

Ch Nisar said the government was making efforts to prevent

blasphemous material on social media and in this regard mentioned

meetings with officials of Ministry of Information Technology and

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), adding majority of such

sites have been blocked.

Meanwhile, he said facebook administration has been asked to

cooperate in tracing the criminals behind the blasphemy while

cooperation from the United States Administration was also being

sought through US Embassy in Pakistan in this regard.

The Minister also urged the international community to have broad consultations on the issue of blasphemy as it has become a critical matter for the world. Social media sites should cooperate to prevent uploading of any blasphemous content, he added.

At the same time, Ch. Nisar asked all Muslims countries to practice unity against sordid conspiracies against Islam as the matter of blasphemy hurts feelings of all Muslims worldwide.

“Ridiculing a religion in the name of freedom of expression should not be allowed,” he said, adding that intelligence agencies were investigating to identify elements involved in blasphemous activities.

He said eleven people, who posted their comments on the blasphemous sites have already been identified and process of their investigation has started. Concerned authorities were also in contact with Interpol to interrogate some people abroad.

The Minister said every option will be used to remove blasphemous material from Facebook and other social media websites

under the directions of Prime Minister.

Nisar said a senior officer at Embassy of Pakistan in Washington has been given responsibility to speed up efforts to get required information from Facebook management.

Besides that, services of prominent and internationally known

lawyer were also being hired to get legal opinion on the matter.The Interior Minister said he had contacted Special Assistant

to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatimi to approach Muslim countries to get their support and prepare a joint strategy to prevent blasphemy.

Replying to a question about the issue of Dawn Leaks, he

said the committee investigating the matter had not yet presented its report to the Ministry of Interior. “As soon as we will receive the report we will send it to the government.”

To another question, Chaudhry Nisar said it was the present

government which had rectified wrongdoings of previous tenures during last three and a half years.

He said during the present government’s tenure not a single

wrong visa was issued and no wrong person was allowed to enter Pakistan.

Nisar said the Ministry of Interior would introduce online visa system to make the process more transparent and flawless.

“I don’t blame anyone but many wrong visas were issued in the past for disturbing peace in Pakistan,” he maintained.

Replying to another question, he said the Home Secretary of United Kingdom would visit Pakistan next week.

He observed that Altaf Hussain had involved in heinous crimes in Pakistan for the last 20 years and asked whether it was wrong if he tried to bring him to justice.

“We have shared all evidence regarding the murder of Imran

Farooq with the United Kingdom and now have decided to send

a team to London for further investigations,” he added.

He questioned how a person sitting in London, could do politics in Pakistan. Moreover, a party based in London, which was raising anti state slogans and targeting the armed forces, had no right to do politics in Pakistan, he added.

The minister said the government had sent the case of Altaf Hussain to Interpol and he (Nisar) was personally pursuing it. Lawyers had been hired to take the case to its logical conclusion, he added.

Nisar said systematic measures would be taken to curb corruption in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Regarding initial inquiry report on some issues in PIA, he said a certain mafia was involved in the mega corruption in the national carrier.

He had also held a meeting with Adviser to the Prime Minister

on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan Abbasi, who assured to provide full cooperation to Federal Investigation Agency for probing some affairs of the institution, he added.

On the issue of spot fixing during the second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), he said any cricketer found guilty would be prosecuted.

“If the UK can jail cricketers for corruption, why can’t we do the same,” Nisar said.

“We cannot let cricketers bring a bad name to Pakistan,” he said, adding that spot fixing was not just a matter between the cricket board and few players.

“Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) can only suspend or ban players, it doesn’t have the authority to put them on trial,” he added.

Nisar said FIA had submitted its initial report on PSL spot fixing and it was directed to continue investigation. Those responsible for spot fixing would be determined after completion of the inquiry, he added.

The ceremony was attended by Inspector General of Police and

other senior officials of police and district administration.