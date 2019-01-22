CTD officials involved in Sahiwal incident to face trial under Section 302 PPC

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Minister for Human Rights Shireen M. Mazari on Tuesday said that 16 officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) have been booked under terrorism charges for their alleged involvement in Sahiwal shootout that killed four people, including a husband, wife and their teenage daughter.

Speaking here in National Assembly, Minister for Human Rights Shireen M.

Mazari said that these 16 officials including ten in uniform, would be trialed under 302 PPC.