Crown Prince visit to depict Pakistan was best investment destination: Razak

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries & Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said that the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman would exhibit to the investors and businessman around the world that Pakistan was the best investment and trade destination.

“This would be a historical and highest ever foreign investment in the country,” he said while addressing a joint press conference here along with Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Haroon Shareef.