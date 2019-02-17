Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman presented guard of honor at PM House

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was presented a guard of honor by a smartly turned-out contingent drawn from three services of Pakistan’s armed forces at an official welcome ceremony held here at the Prime Minister House on Sunday evening.

The Saudi Crown Prince, who arrived here on a two-day visit, was driven by Prime Minister Imran Khan from the Nur Khan Airbase to the PM House, where he reviewed the guard of honour. The national anthems of the two countries were also played.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced their respective delegations to each other.

The Crown Prince also planted a sapling at the lawns of the PM House.

Earlier the Crown Prince was accorded a rousing red-carpet welcome as he arrived on a two-day visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Led by Imran Khan, the federal cabinet warmly received the Saudi Crown Prince upon arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase. The three services chiefs and senior Pakistani and Saudi officials were also present.

The Crown Prince, accompanied by a high-powered delegation including members of the Saudi Royal Family, key ministers and leading businessmen, was given a 21-gun salute as he alighted from his aeroplane at the airbase.

A formation of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16 and JF-17 Thunder aircraft escorted the aeroplane of Saudi Crown Prince as it entered the Pakistani airspace.

Prime Minister Imran Khan later drove the Saudi Crown Prince to the PM House, where an official welcome ceremony was awaiting the Royal dignitary.

During his two-day stay, Prince Mohammed bin Salman will call on President Dr Arif Alvi and also meet the Prime Minister and the Chief of Army Staff.

The Saudi Crown Prince, who also holds portfolios of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, would have discussions with the leadership of Pakistan to further cement the brotherly ties between the two countries, besides deliberating upon a wide-range of issues of mutual interest.