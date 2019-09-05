Crop yields are up as Syria recovers from devastating war, UN report

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 05 (APP):A new UN report on Thursday shows that while improved security and rainfall in farming areas of war-ravaged Syria have boosted the country’s harvests, higher prices mean that many citizens are still struggling to feed their families.

The Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission (CFSAM) report, produced jointly by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP), reveals that while wheat production is estimated to be 2.2 million metric tonnes, compared with last year’s 29-year low of 1.2 million, it is still far below the pre-war average (2002-2011) of 4.1 million tonnes.

An estimated two million tonne barley harvest this year is more than five times that of 2018, and more than 150 per cent higher than the average levels produced prior to the outbreak of hostilities.