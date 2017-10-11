Criticism of opponents to hamper ongoing development process: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Oct 11 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister and Provincial President PML-N, Engr. Ameer Muqam Wednesday said that his opponents are trying to achieve political gains and misled people by criticizing the ongoing developmental

projects.

Addressing a press conference in provincial secretariat of PML-N, he said that unnecessary criticize would serve nothing but would hamper the pace of ongoing public welfare schemes. He said that candidate of PTI in NA-4 should tell people that who initiated sui gas provision schemes in his constituency.

He said that respect and support extended by people in NA-4 reflects their confidence on leadership of PML-N. He said despite that NA-4 is attached with NA-5 its problems were being ignored by Chief Minister.

Muqam said that Chief Minister is following the policy of his leader by adopting dual standard and trying to deceive people by taking the credit of projects that were commissioned by previous government. He said that essence of his politics is to serve people and focus energies to resolve their core issues.

On the occasion, central leader of Rah-e-Haq party and former MPA, Muhammad Ibrahim Qasmi announced to support candidate of PML-N in NA 4 bye-election. Zia-ur-Rehman, the independent candidate from NA-4 also announced

joining PML-N and reposed confidence on leadership of Ameer Muqam.