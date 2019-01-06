Criticism against Mohmand Dam incurring loss to country: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said the opposition's criticism

on giving Mohmand Dam construction contract to Descon company was incurring loss to the country.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister refuted the speculation that Mohmand Dam construction contract was given to Razak Daw and said he had no link with Descon consortium.

He said Razak Dawood had resigned from Descon before assuming the charge of advisor to the prime minister on commerce.