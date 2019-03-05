Crisis with India can have unintended impact on Afghan peace process : Maleeha

NEW YORK, Mar 5 (APP):The ongoing crisis with India means that Pakistan’s full focus has to be on its eastern frontier and that has implications for the nascent Afghan peace process, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said in an interview with Fox News.

Although she stopped short of saying this would affect Pakistan’s role in the process, her message was clear that the shift in focus could have that unintended result.

“Our attention is going to be where we feel there is a military threat to us,” Ambassador Lodhi, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, said in response to a question about possible impact of the simmering India-Pakistan tensions stemming from the Kashmir dispute.

That ongoing threat, she added, was from India.

The Afghan peace talks are taking place in Doha, Qatar, between Zalmay Khalilzad, the American special envoy, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s deputy leader, who is for the first time is taking a more direct role in the process