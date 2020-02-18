Criminals of Madeeha case to be arrested soon: Shehryar Afridi

HANGU, Feb 18 (APP)::State Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi on Tuesday said that presence of grisly inhuman incidents in society had become a big challenge for the state, government and civil society adding the government was taking stringent measures to put a permanent end to such nasty occurrences in society.

He expressed these views during his visit to house of seven-year old Madeeha who was brutally killed in Surro Khel area. Sheryar Afridi visited locality to show solidarity with victims’ family and offer fateha for the departed soul.

He said that strenuous efforts were being made to arrest killers of Madeeha and added that the government was in favor of public hanging of perpetrators of such barbaric incidents. He assured family of the victim to complete whole investigation process into the incident with help of modern technology to expose the real accused and awarding them exemplary punishment for this inhuman act.

Accompanied by DIG Kohat Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, the federal minister later talking to media said he had arrived at Surro Khel on the directives of the Prime Minister.

It was highly regrettable, the minister said that usually relatives or acquainted people were found involved in such cases, thus parents should also keep eye on surrounding for safety of their children, he added. He directed the police to arrest the killers at the earliest.