Cries of oppressed Kashmiri people knocking at world’s conscience: PM

MUZAFFARABAD, Feb 5 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday while reiterating his resolve to continue raising the issue of Kashmir at every platform, said the cries of oppressed people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including men, women and children, were knocking at the conscience of the world community.

In a meeting with a delegation of All Parties Hrriyat Conference headed by Syed Abdullah Gillani and Syed Faiz Naqshbandi here during his day-long visit in connection with the annual Kashmir Solidarity Day observed across Pakistan and the Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the prime minister assured the delegation that Pakistan would continue extending its moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people until they were given their right to self- determination.The delegation comprised Abdul Majeed Malik, Syed Ijaz Rehmani, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Abdul Majeed Mir, Sheikh Abdul Mateen and Javed Iqbal Butt.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and the AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker also attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran said 900,000 Indian troops and state violence could never suppress the voice of the Kashmiri people.

He said the fascist face of the Indian government toeing the philosophy of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stood exposed to the world.

The Hurriyat delegation appreciated the Government of Pakistan, particularly Prime Minister Imran Khan for globally highlighting the prevailing situation in the IOJ&K, including the oppressive unilateral actions of the Indian government, inhumane lockdown, communications blackout, and human right violations by the Indian occupation forces.

The delegation thanked the prime minister for effective representing the sentiments of the Kashmir people and also put forward some proposals to further highlight the issue in the world.

The APHC members told the prime minister that the Kashmiri people had special affection for him and also raised slogans in his favour. Even the Kashmiri people, who were martyred, desired to be buried with their body wrapped in the Pakistani flag.