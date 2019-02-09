Cricketers to watch out for HBL PSL

LAHORE, Feb 09 (APP):The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been a great platform for the youngsters to showcase their talent and make their mark in the Pakistan national cricket team.

In the last three years to date, many cricketers such as Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Rumman Raees to mention a few, have gone on to play for Pakistan after proving their worth in the tournament, according to an analysis conducted here on Saturday.