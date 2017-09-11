ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is all set
to witness history as the Green Shirts take on the World XI for a
three-match T20 series starting Tuesday.
According to Geo news channel , The World XI, starring
cricket greats from seven different countries, arrived in Pakistan
early Monday to a rousing welcome from the cricket-crazy nation,
as the eight-year-long wait for high-profile cricket to return
home finally ends this week.
Former and current cricketers, along with lovers of the
game, took to Twitter to express their excitement for the historic
series and welcome the international players.
Cricketers, fans hail World XI as nation gets ready for historic series
