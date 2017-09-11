Cricketers, fans hail World XI as nation gets ready for historic series

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is all set

to witness history as the Green Shirts take on the World XI for a

three-match T20 series starting Tuesday.

According to Geo news channel , The World XI, starring

cricket greats from seven different countries, arrived in Pakistan

early Monday to a rousing welcome from the cricket-crazy nation,

as the eight-year-long wait for high-profile cricket to return

home finally ends this week.

Former and current cricketers, along with lovers of the

game, took to Twitter to express their excitement for the historic

series and welcome the international players.