Cricketers are ecstatic playing in Pakistan for the first time

LAHORE, Sep 26 (APP):As many as 12 Pakistan players are in line to play their first one day international in the country with the commencement of the three-match series against Sri Lanka tomorrow, Friday.

Top-level 50-over cricket would mark its return in Pakistan after a gap of four years when the first ball would be bowled at the National Stadium in Karachi at 3pm local time.

The Pakistan players, namely Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Usman Shinwari are eager to jump on the opportunity and leave a mark in what promises to be a historic tour.

Fakhar Zaman, who has 1,828 runs ODI runs at an average of 45.70, said on the eve of the match.”It is very disappointing to play ‘home’ matches in other countries. It is always a privilege for us to play cricket in front of our home crowd so we all are ecstatic to have this opportunity”.