Cricketer Shahzaib gets three more years ban in appeal

LAHORE, Aug 10 (APP):Disgraced cricketer Shahzaib Hasan, who was banned for one year for his involvement in a spot-fixing case of Pakistan Super League in 2017, got another three years of similar punishment in a verdict of an appeal he had filed against his one-year ban.

“An independent adjudicator, headed by Justice (retd) Hamid Hasan, on Friday increased the ban to four years and maintained one million rupees fine on Shahzaib in connection with a spot-fixing probe,” said a spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board here.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption tribunal banned cricketer Shahzaib for one year and fined him Rs1 million for his role in spot-fixing during the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in United Arab Emirates.

The batsman, who represented Karachi Kings in the PSL, had appealed against the ban and the fine, but ran out of luck as the independent adjudicator, who heard his appeal and announced the judgment increased his ban to four years.

Shahzaib, who represented Pakistan in three one-day internationals

and 10 T20 matches, is the sixth player who has been punished in the

spot-fixing scandal that rocked the PSL last year.

Sharjeel Khan was banned for five years, Khalid Latif was also banned for five years, Mohammad Irfan for one year, Mohammad Nawaz for two months and Nasir Jamshed for one year, as all of them got punishments according to their role and involvement in the spot-fixing scandal.

The 27-year-old opener, who was charged over three violations of the PCB anti-corruption code, was found guilty on two counts of breaching Clause 2.4.4, which deals with a failure to disclose corrupt approaches, and one count of Clause 2.4.5, failure to report any incident a player is aware of that will amount to a breach of the anti-corruption code.

He was suspended last year on March 17 and PCB’s anti-corruption unit charged him for violating three clauses of its anti-corruption code: for luring cricketers into the scam, not reporting approaches by the bookies, and hiding information regarding his contacts with the bookies.