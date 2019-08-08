Cricket World Cup video content got 4.6 bn views on digital platforms: ICC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP):According to digital content viewing figures released by The International Cricket Council, Cricket World Cup 2019 emerged as one of the world’s most-watched sporting events.

Video content from the international tournament clocked more than 4.6 billion views, with 3.6 billion of those coming through the ICC’s own channels and a further billion via the global governing body’s official digital clip licensees.

This year’s Cricket World Cup, which was won by hosts England following a dramatic Super Over against New Zealand, marked the first time that the ICC had broadcast content from the tournament across Facebook, Twitter and YouTube in an attempt to reach a wider audience.