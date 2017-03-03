Cricket returns to its home: Najam Sathi

LAHORE, Mar 3 (APP): Chairman, Pakistan Super League, Najam Sathi said on Friday that cricket returns to its original home in Pakistan when the final of the Pakistan Super League will be played on March 5 at the famous Gadaffi stadium.

“This arena (Gadaffi stadium) has its own history and status around the globe as Pakistan’s only cricket stadium which has hosted record number of games in all formats of the game”, he told APP.

Sathi said it is a history making moment that Gadaffi stadium will be hub of a major cricket activity by hosting the PSL final and it will be delightful moment to see the return of cricket to its home.

To a question, he said, PCB and PSL authorities put in a lot of efforts to ensure that PSL final will be played in Pakistan.

“ PSL is successful story in all manners, it has added to the respect of Pakistan Cricket and its successful final will help in re-establishing our status as a country capable of hosting elite cricket events at home and abroad,” said PSL Chief.

He said it is a big achievement on part of PCB and PSL authorities to turn the dream into reality to stage its final at Lahore.

“ When we started this league at off shore venue ,UAE, last year and we had the plans to bring its final to its home , not in the opening year but in its second edition and we are thankful to God that this reality has come true,” he asserted.

Najam Sathi said PSL has given a new recognition to Pakistan which suffered a lot in past seven to eight years owing to security issues and suspension of international cricket deserted its grounds and people were deprived of watching foreign teams in action.

“ All that brought a negative impact on our cricket and now the PSL has infused a new life in our national cricket and obviously it (PSL) next editions will help in raising the overall standard of our cricket,” he maintained.

Chairman PSL said it will be rare occasion after many years that a full house will be watching a cricket final and it is going to be a very important moment in our cricket history.

“ Now everyone across the country is talking about the final

of the PSL and all are keen to watch its final, some in the ground

some at the TV, but are all part of it and by that way they will be contributing in the

success of their own cricket event,” he said.

He expressed his thanks to the people of Pakistan for extending

support to the PCB and PSL authorities for bringing back the final to Lahore.