Cricket organisers ask PCB to take notice of irregularities in East Zone

LAHORE, Oct 19 (APP):Known cricket organizers of the city , Aamir Ilyas Butt and Wasif Zaman, have asked the Pakistan Cricket Board to take notice of the irregularities being committed by the office-bearers of the East Zone Cricket Association Lahore.

“There is no cricket activity in the East Zone for the last three years due to which cricket at grass-roots level has been damaged and the present set-up of the Zone is also responsible for their anti-cricket activities, which have put a question mark on the future of Zone cricket,” they said in a joint statement, here on Thursday.

They said back-door selections of teams, getting money from players on different pretexts and a number of other negative activities have ruined the game in the said Zone. “In the selection of the zonal teams for the PCB inter-district tournament, non-deserving players were included,” they added.

Aamir, who is also the president of Shah Faisal Club, and Wasif, who is the president of the Golden Star Club, said a number of complaints regarding the corrupt practices and anti-cricket activities had been sent to the PCB, but no action had so far been taken in this regard.

They announced their unconditional support to Khawaja Nadeem Group in the coming elections of the Lahore City Cricket Association and said there is dire need to bring change in the present set up of the East Zone Cricket Association to put the cricket at the right track.

“Majority of the clubs of the affiliated zones of the LCCA have joined hands for a common cause of electing genuine cricket organizers in the coming elections of the LCCA and they have decided to go against the present setup of East Zone,” they added.

They said Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad served the Lahore cricket with distinction during his two tenures and his cricket-friendly policies helped the LCCA achieve the honor of role model regional cricket association. “Kh Nadeem has given new identity to Lahore cricket by generating a lot of cricket activities and we will support his entire group in the larger interest of grass root cricket.”

They appealed to the PCB authorities to form an inquiry committee to look into the irregularities of the East Zone cricket association to bring them to task.