Cricket greats want Misbah given a proper send-off

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Former greats want Test Skipper Misbah
ul Haq to be given a ravishing send-off citing Mianwali-born batsman
has served Pakistan cricket magnificently.
The comments came when on Misbah announced his retirement from
international cricket on Thursday. Former leg-spin great Abdul Qadir
said the test reins should also be handed over to the ODI and
Twenty20 captain Sarfraz Ahmed after end of the Test series against
West Indies beginning April 7.
“Sarfraz is a fighter and the team seems united under his
captaincy. Making Sarfraz captain of all three formats would avoid
groupings among players in the team,” he told APP.
Former captain Wasim Akram said if Misbah thinks it is the
right time for him to retire then he should retire. “A cricketer
should have fitness and passion for playing and if now he thinks it
is the right time for him to give up international cricket then it
is good,” he said.
He said Misbah should be given a proper send-off as his
services for Pakistan cricket are laudable. “The whole nation should
say him good bye in the best possible way.”
“We should all support the player whoever is given the
responsibility of Test captaincy after Misbah,” he said.
Former fast bowler Sikander Bakht said no cricketer has ever
announced retirement like Misbah did today. “I wish Misbah scores
100 in every match of the series against West Indies,” he said and
hoped that Misbah retires on a high note.
He said Misbah is a gentleman and we have never ever heard any
disciplinary issues regarding him. “He has always been good with
players and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB),” he said.
Former cricketer Muhammad Yousaf said Misbah was a great
player and should be given a proper farewell. “He has enormous
achievements and deserves a good send-off,” he said.