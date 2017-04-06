Cricket greats want Misbah given a proper send-off

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Former greats want Test Skipper Misbah

ul Haq to be given a ravishing send-off citing Mianwali-born batsman

has served Pakistan cricket magnificently.

The comments came when on Misbah announced his retirement from

international cricket on Thursday. Former leg-spin great Abdul Qadir

said the test reins should also be handed over to the ODI and

Twenty20 captain Sarfraz Ahmed after end of the Test series against

West Indies beginning April 7.

“Sarfraz is a fighter and the team seems united under his

captaincy. Making Sarfraz captain of all three formats would avoid

groupings among players in the team,” he told APP.

Former captain Wasim Akram said if Misbah thinks it is the

right time for him to retire then he should retire. “A cricketer

should have fitness and passion for playing and if now he thinks it

is the right time for him to give up international cricket then it

is good,” he said.

He said Misbah should be given a proper send-off as his

services for Pakistan cricket are laudable. “The whole nation should

say him good bye in the best possible way.”

“We should all support the player whoever is given the

responsibility of Test captaincy after Misbah,” he said.

Former fast bowler Sikander Bakht said no cricketer has ever

announced retirement like Misbah did today. “I wish Misbah scores

100 in every match of the series against West Indies,” he said and

hoped that Misbah retires on a high note.

He said Misbah is a gentleman and we have never ever heard any

disciplinary issues regarding him. “He has always been good with

players and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB),” he said.

Former cricketer Muhammad Yousaf said Misbah was a great

player and should be given a proper farewell. “He has enormous

achievements and deserves a good send-off,” he said.