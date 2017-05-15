Cricket greats laud Misbah, Younis, urge PCB to utilize their services

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Former cricketing greats have lauded Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan for serving Pakistan cricket tremendously and have also urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to utilize services of the duo for improvement of domestic cricket.

Ex-cricketers Ramiz Raja, Rashid Latif, Saqlain Mushtaq, Mohammad Wasim and Shahid Afridi praised the duo for leading green-shirts to countless victories and making Pakistan a top team.

“I congratulate Misbah and Younis for leaving a great legacy behind them and retiring at their own terms,” Ramiz Raja told a private news channel.

“Younis is a great sportsman, a great batsman and a great ambassador of the game. He was a selfless superstar,” Ramiz said while commenting on the career of Pakistan’s most successful batsman (Younis), who retired with 10,099 runs to his name.

Ramiz said that Misbah deserves credit for giving a cricket compass to Pakistan team and bringing the team out of darkness. “The duo’s families also deserve credit for the success because they sacrificed a lot. Hope that the duo will spend quality family time after retirement,” he said.

Former captain Rashid Latif said that Pakistan will always remember the services of Misbah and Younis and it won’t be easy for the team to fill the vacuum left after their retirement.

“Both have provided great services for Pakistan cricket. I will personally miss the presence of Younis and Misbah in Pakistan team” Rashid said.

Former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq said that entire nation is proud of the duo. “We are proud of them, they are legends of Pakistan cricket and have led Pakistan to so many victories,” Saqlain said.

“All my prayers and wishes for them, they have done a lot of good for Pakistan cricket,” he added.

Former batsman Mohammad Wasim said Younis is a great name in Pakistan cricket and his stats reflect his greatness.

“Younis has not only won for Pakistan but also helped his co-players, he is a true team man,” Wasim said.

Former Twenty20 skipper Shahid Afridi also paid tribute to both players and urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to utilize the outgoing duo for improvement of domestic cricket.

“We always talk about improving domestic cricket, these two have been playing domestic cricket regularly and know inside-out the problems faced by our domestic cricketers,” Afridi said. “PCB should leverage their experience for improving the domestic cricket structure,” Afridi added.