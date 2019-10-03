LAHORE, Oct 03 (APP):Cricket festivity returns to Lahore and all is set to stage three back to back T20 matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka from October 5 to 9 at the historic Gadaffi stadium.

The famous arena, known as home of cricket, wears a fresh look to hold three thrilling ties of the shortest version of the game between World number hosts Pakistan and Lanka.

The stadium is being given a new look with all the enclosures named after former masters of the game being washed and plastic chairs get their original color back after dusting.

The matches will be played on October 5,7 and 9 and Pakistan Cricket Board officials ate expecting full house during the three match series.

Pitches are being prepared and the grass has been cut in different patterns as the ground wears a pleasant and beautiful look.

“There is nothing more to be done as the entire stadium is in perfect condition”, said a spokesman of the PCB while talking to APP on Thursday.