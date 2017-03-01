Cricket fans throng to get PSL final tickets

LAHORE, Mar 1 (APP): Cricket fans, including a large number of women thronged to the Bank of Punjab branches to get a chance to enjoy Pakistan Super League-II final to be played at Qaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Counter ticket selling for the Pakistan Super League-II final match began on Wednesday morning at the Bank of Punjab branches in the provincial capital where cricket fans were witnessed awaiting for opening the windows.

Fans were also seen queued at various spots in delight at the prospect of watching PSL final at home.

“This is exciting,” said Ishan Raza, waving his ticket.

“I have been waiting for this day for a long time,” he said.

A huge number of fans from adjacent cities also welcomed the bank staff to purchase the tickets.

Extensive security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order in the city. Barricades and CCTV cameras have been installed for a hassle free ticket selling.