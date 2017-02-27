Cricket fans enthusiastic at decision to hold PSL final in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Fans in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have expressed joy and happiness at the Punjab government’s decision to hold final of the ongoing Pakistan Super League in Lahore.

Hoping that the final will be staged in a successful way they said it would pave way for the revival of international cricket in the country.

“ I am sure the final will be held in a peaceful manner. This will send a strong message to the world. I hope soon after the final, international cricket activities will return to the country,”Idress Ahmed, a cricket fan told APP at Faizabad Rawalpindi.

He seemed enthusiastic and said he and his friends were planning to witness the final in Lahore.

“I hope the final will be a huge success. We ll be moving to Lahore to witness the final,” he said enthusiastically.

Anwar-ul-Haq, another cricket lover while appreciating the decision urged that the Pakistan Cricket Board should try to hold next edition of the PSL in Pakistan. “If all matches are not possible then at least play-offs of the next edition should be held in other major cities also,” he said.

He said he was sure the foreign players would also visit Pakistan to play the final.

“The board is making efforts. Our government has assured foolproof security to the players. I tell you they will be coming to play,” he said of foreign players.

Zeeshan Ahmed, a cricket fan at Islamabad’s Aabpara Market said that the decision would augur well for Pakistan cricket. “It will be a clear message that we are a peaceful nation and a handful of terrorists could not blackmail us,” he remarked.