Cricket committee not to rush into any decisions,MD.PCB

LAHORE, Aug 01 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Managing Director Wasim Khan Thursday said the cricket committee would not rush into any decisions based on knee-jerk reactions when it meets here Friday at Gadaffi stadium.

The committee, led by Wasim Khan, includes former Test captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Wasim Akram and former women’s captain Urooj Mumtaz. The committee would review the performances of the men’s, women’s, and U19 side’s over the past three years.

The most pressing issue, however, is regarding the future of Mickey Arthur, who is the head coach of the Pakistan’s men’s side till 15 August, with the Pakistan side.