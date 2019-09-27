Cricket action continues in Quetta on Saturday

LAHORE, Sep 27 (APP):Cricketing action will continue in Quetta as Balochistan hosts Central Punjab at the picturesque Bugti Stadium in the third round of the four-day first-class Quaid-i-Azam Trophy, which commences on Saturday (tomorrow).

Bolstered by their win against Northern at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium in the second round, the Azhar Ali-led side is perched at the top of the points table.

They will be faced by an in-form bowling attack, spearheaded by Yasir Shah, the leading wicket-taker after the first two rounds with 10 scalps, that skittles out Southern Punjab twice at the same venue in the last round.

It will, however, take some effort to put the shackles on Kamran Akmal, whose 170-ball 157 helped Central Punjab put a daunting 433 all-out in the first innings, which eventually anchored the victory.