Cricket academies network to be spread in Punjab: sports minister

LAHORE, Oct 5 (APP): Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir

Khanzada and head of Cricket Coaching Academies Sports Board Punjab

Zaheer Abbas inaugurated the women’s third cricket coaching academy

at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), here on Thursday.

LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi was also present on the

occasion. It may be noted here that five cricket academies of boys have already been established in several cities of the province as per the

vision of Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Jahangir Khanzada said that it is

a good sign that Pakistan women are taking part in sports activities.

“The network of cricket coaching academies will be spread across the

Punjab province.”

The minister said Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif took special

interest in sports activities and the girls academy at the LCWU has been launched under the supervision of legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas

as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab. “It’s quite heartening

that our women are inclining towards sports activities and now

featuring in international sports competitions,” he added.

The Punjab sports minister vowed to establish cricket academies

in all parts of Punjab province. “We will also build cricket coaching academies in Layyah, Bahawalpur and DG Khan,” he asserted. “Legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbashas produced excellent results by launching eight cricket academies in a short period of just nine months. The players

from these academies are now taking part in bigger competitions.”

Jahangir Khanzada further said that the Punjab government was

taking effective measures to build modern sports infrastructure in the province. “Several gymnasiums and grounds are being upgraded in various cities. Sports activities are being restarted in schools. Talent hunt programmes will also be launched across the province to discover new potential. As many as 360 coaches have been appointed in all cities

of the province to locate fresh talent,” he elaborated.

Head of Cricket Coaching Academies Sports Board Punjab Zaheer

Abbas, in his address, said the female cricket academies have been established for the promotion of cricket among the women of the country. “The national women cricket team will also be strengthened through

these academies. Best cricket coaches have been hired at Sports Board Punjab’s academies to train the young players,” he added.

LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi thanked Sports Board

Punjab for establishing girls academy at the university. She also

presented souvenirs to Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada and

head of Cricket Coaching Academies Sports Board Punjab Zaheer Abbas. The female cricket players also had photographs with guests of honour on this occasion.