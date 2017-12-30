Crescent Club wins match of 58th All-Pakistan Tournament

MULTAN, Dec 30 (APP)::Crescent Cricket Club won the 58th
All-Pakistan Cricket Tournament 2017-18 match by defeating
Khudad Gymkhana Club with 80 runs.
The match was played at District Sports Ground on Saturday.
Playing first, Crescent Cricket Club scored 222 runs for
loss of ten wickets.
Farhan Pervaiz from Crescent Club scored 67 runs, Hasan
Nawaz added 60 runs to the total.
Shamrez Khan from Gymkhana Club took three wickets.
Gymkhana Club could score 142 runs for loss of ten wickets.
Rashid Hussain remained the highest scorer with 67 runs.
Haziq Habibullah from Crescent Club took four wickets.
Abdul Rauf and Ilyas Peero were umpires while Irshad Soni
was scorer.
The match between Youngster Cricket Club and Al-Qasim Club
would be played on Sunday (tomorrow).
