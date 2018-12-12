Credit goes to NAB for nabbing corrupt elements, money plunderers: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Minister for Finance Asad Umer on Wednesday lauded the role of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), for nabbing corrupt elements and money plunderers.

The credit goes to NAB for launching drive for apprehending those persons who were involved in plundering the national money, he stated while talking to a private news channel. He said Imran Khan as Prime Minister of the country, had given vision for corruption free Pakistan. We have to work together for achieving targets set by PTI government after coming into power, the Minister expressed.

About money laundering, Asad Umer said the agreement with foreign countries including Switzerland had been made to identify the people who kept the money outside of this country or hide the money for protecting themselves from tax. He said some 1, 52,000 people data had been retrieved and soon, the government would have more information about the hidden money abroad.

We have collected the data of some seven hundred thousand persons who should pay taxes, he added.

To a question, he said if the institutions get strengthen, then the people could see the results.

In reply to another question, he said the National Finance Commission (NFC) award given through 18th Amendment to provinces, had left immense economic loss for the central government.

He, however said that all the provinces should realize their responsibility and perform for the welfare of the people of their respective areas.

Commenting on rising dollar against rupee, he said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government was responsible for dollar increase or rupee devalue. He said that the last government of PML-N had maintained the dollar artificially.

About NAB notices, he said the concerned quarters do not want to issue notices to all those who indulged in corrupt practices but we want to streamline and stabilize the system for strengthen institutions.

To another question, he said Pakistan would rise economically after two years.

Asad Umer said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had provided conducive environment for investors and hoped that Overseas Pakistan would also invest here in coming days.