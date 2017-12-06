Creation of Calligraphy Wing instrumental to preserve this Islamic art: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary

Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday said establishment of first-ever

Calligraphy Wing was a first practical step toward preservation and promotion of

Islamic art of calligraphy which would get the status of an institution in

future.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of establishment of Calligraphy Wing, Irfan Siddiqui

said creation of Calligraphy Wing at National Language Promotion Department

(NLPD), under the government patronage, would serve as catalyst for promoting

this glorious and ancient art and inspired younger generation to explore the intricacies

of this unique art.

“The art of Calligraphy was originated followed by revelation of Islam. Calligraphy

is not merely an art but it is a legacy of companions of Prophet Muhammad

(Peace Be Upon Him)”, Irfan Siddiqui observed.

The aspects of beauty, spiritualism, sacredness and respect are embedded in the art

of calligraphy which make it more distinctive, he said.

Irfan Siddiqui said Pakistani calligraphers had recognized themselves through their

artistic abilities at national and international without any government patronage.

Irfan Siddiqui said the NH&LH division had compiled a directory of Pakistani

calligraphers with their details and pictures which would be printed within a

month.

The directory would carry information about around 320 calligraphers and its

objective was to give recognition to the calligraphers and encourage their artistic

endeavours, he added.

The Advisor said the division had arranged national and

international calligraphy exhibitions this year where the calligraphers from

far flung areas of the country showcased their art pieces and received

appreciation.

He said the division would enhance cooperation with Iran, Turkey and other Islamic

countries for promotion of this art.

Speaking on the occasion, renowned calligraphers, Khalid Yousafi, Muhammad Elahi Baksh Mati

and Rasheed Butt appreciated the government efforts for establishing

Calligraphy Wing and said, “This Calligraphy Wing is not less than any dream

for them”.

They thanked Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Irfan

Siddiqui for this initiative and said, this Calligraphy Wing would be source of

encouragement for the young and professional calligraphers for further

excelling in this field of art.

Director General, NLPD, Iftikhar Arif thanked Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui

who envisioned the establishment of this Calligraphy Wing at NLPD and provided

guidance and patronage.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Secretary on NH&LH, Engineer Aamir Hasan,

Joint Secretary, Syed Junaid Akhlaq, prominent social activist, Dr. Jamal

Nasir, Third Secretary, Embassy of Turkey, Cengiz Gunes, Head of National Book

Foundation, Dr. Inam ul Haq Javed, Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)

Dr. Qasim Bughio and other prominent personalities, calligraphers and students

attended the ceremony.