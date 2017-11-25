Crackdown-Faizabad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):The Dharna leaders are continuously using abusive language against Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and provoking the protestors to attack on them.

Dharna leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others are still using the loud speaker freely and provoking his followers to attack LEAs.

According to a police official, protestors are using slingshot (Gulel) and tear shells on the LEAs which resulted in injuries of dozens of security officers, personnle.