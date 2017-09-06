CPJ urges probe into assassination of Indian journalist critical of Hindu extremists

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (APP): The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a New York-based independent watchdog body, has called on authorities in India to thoroughly investigate and bring to justice the killers of Gauri Lankesh, a senior Indian journalist who was shot dead outside her home in Bangalore on Tuesday.

Gauri Lankesh was the editor of a Kannada-language tabloid that has

frequently been critical of Hindu extremists.

Police said Lankesh, who was in her 50s, was shot by three assailants as she was entering the property on Tuesday evening and died shortly after.

Her publication covered issues including communal violence in India and

the caste system.

“We urge police in Karnataka to thoroughly investigate the murder of

Gauri Lankesh, including whether journalism was a motive,” CPJ Asia Programme Coordinator Steven Butler, said in a statement.

“India needs to address the problem of impunity in journalist murders

and ensure the press can work freely,” Butler added.

M.N. Anucheth, deputy commissioner of police in Bangalore, said that it

was too early to comment on Lankesh’s murder, according to reports. CPJ said it made multiple calls to the police commissioner’s office for comment, but the calls went unanswered.

At least 27 journalists have been murdered in direct retaliation for

their work in India since 1992, according to CPJ research. The country ranked 13th on CPJ’s latest Impunity Index, a measure of countries worldwide where journalist are killed and the murderers go free.