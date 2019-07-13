CPJ demands immediate release of an Indian TV journalist

NEW YORK, July 13 (APP)::The Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based watchdog body, has called on authorities in the Indian city of Hyderabad to immediately release journalist Revathi Pogadadanda, the founder and former CEO of independent news channel Mojo TV, who was forcibly taken to a police station.

According to news reports, the case stemmed from a guest on a Mojo TV debate show in January who filed a complaint with police in which he claimed that he had been insulted.

“Arresting a journalist without charge or warrant because an individual claims they were insulted is absurd,” Steven Butler, CPJ Asia programme coordinator, said in statement. ”

“Revathi Pogadadanda should be released immediately,” he added.