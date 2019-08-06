CPJ calls on India to ensure access to communications services in Indian occupied Kashmir

NEW YORK, Aug 06 (APP):The Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent watchdog body, has expressed alarm at reports of a communication blackout and the arrest of a journalist in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir state amid an escalating political crisis.

On Monday, the Indian government announced the revocation of a constitutional provision granting limited autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir, and introduced measures that would change Kashmir’s administrative status from a state to a union territory, essentially putting it under federal control.