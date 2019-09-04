CPJ calls on India to allow Kashmiri journalist Gowhar Geelani to leave India

NEW YORK, Sep 04 (APP):The Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based independent watchdog, Wednesday called on the Indian authorities to stop intimidating journalists covering the grave situation in occupied Kashmir, and to allow journalist Gowhar Geelani, who was stopped at the New Delhi airport from going abroad, to travel freely.

“There is no reason why Gowhar Geelani, who had all the right travel documents, should have been prevented from traveling abroad,” Aliya Iftikhar, CPJ’s senior Asia researcher, said. “Indian authorities should immediately cease all forms of harassment and intimidation against journalists covering the situation in Kashmir.”