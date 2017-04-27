CPEC turns Pakistan into kernel member of ‘One Belt, One Road’ Initiative: Masood Kahlid

BEIJING (China) April 27 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Masood Khalid Thursday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has turned Pakistan into kernel member of ‘One Belt and One Road’. Initiative.

Both Pakistan and China spare no effort in building this important project. ‘We are now carrying out many projects, such as infrastructure and energy,’ he said while speaking in a CCTV programme ‘One Belt and One Road’ in the Eye of Ambassadors launched to learn the world’s opinions and expectation about ‘One Belt and One Road’.

He said, both the countries are also discussing the establishment of industrial park, so a package of projects in undergoing.

Ambassador Khalid who has witnessed the growth of CPEC: from the stage of even as a concept to the current blossom, said the two countries maintained a sound communication on policies, and Pakistan was quite satisfied with the achieved results and looking forward to more completion of important projects this year.

He expressed his wishes of better realizing of culture exchange and people-to-people contact through these cooperation.

Ambassador Khalid said the principle of ‘One Belt and One Road’ is connection and inclusiveness. Connection means not only road, bridge and railway, but also how to increase the contact of people-to-people through more interactive projects.

This will lead to heart-to-heart connection. So I think, with the extension and facilitation of the project, we will promote connection and mutual understanding of various culture, he added.

Ambassador Khalid also pointed out, under such inverse globalization, that the upcoming “One Belt and One Road International Cooperation Summit” needs to show the outside world that each party should be united for coping with challenge.

As China’s only ‘all-weather strategic cooperative partner’, China-Pakistan traditional friendship has even been stronger than before, and maintained highly trust.

Pakistan is one of the earliest countries supporting and participating in the initiative. The CPEC, jointly constructed by China and Pakistan, penetrating Pakistan’s Gwadar port to Xinjiang’s Kashgar is the flagship project of ‘One Belt and One Road’.

It also connects Silk Road by land to the North, and the marine Silk Road to the South. Since the commencement of the project, 13,000 job opportunities have been created for Pakistan. It has become the model of win-win cooperation of one road and one belt.

