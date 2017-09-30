CPEC transforms Pak-China ties into strong economic partnership: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Minister for Interior, Planning and

Development, Ahsan Iqbal has said that China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) has transformed Pak-China relationship into a

strong economic partnership.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, the Interior Minister said

CPEC is helping Pakistan to modernize its economy and providing

opportunities to learn from Chinese development experience.

He said a security force of over 15,000 personnel

has been raised for CPEC projects.

Ahsan highlighted the significance of ML-I and

expressed the hope that work on the project would start during

the ongoing year.