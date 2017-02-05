CPEC to strengthen national economy: governor

MULTAN, Feb 5 (APP): Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique
Rajwana on Sunday said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC) would strengthen the national economy and bring about
prosperity in the country.
The policies and mega projects of the incumbent government
had improved law and order in the country and the CPEC
would also create opportunities of employment for the masses,
he said.
The governor was talking to politicians, including
Maulana Asad, the son of Maulana Fazalur Rehman, Provincial
Minister for Zakat and Ushr Naghma Mushtaq, MPA Ehsanuddin
Qureshi and others here at the Circuit House.
He said the Metro Bus Service had enhanced beauty of
the city which was facilitating thousands of people daily.
Rajwana said the government was equally focusing on
education, health, sewerage and safe drinking water
facilities.
A comprehensive mechanism had been adopted to address
problems of the masses, the governor said and added that
the country would be in the list of developed countries
very soon.
He lauded Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and
Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for their matchless services
for people.
On this occasion, the governor also listened to public
problems and issued orders.
