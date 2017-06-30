CPEC to strengthen economy, promote industrialization: Sardar Yousaf

MANSEHRA, June 30 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar

Muhammad Yousuf on Friday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will bring massive economic opportunities besides expediting pace of economic development in the country.

He said this while addressing stone-lying ceremony of the Karmang road here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said under the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan is progressing fast and by 2020 it would become one of the developed country of the world.

Sardar Muahmmad Yousuf said the Government have started scores of

developmental projects Hazara division besides carpeting of Jagli road with the cost of millions of rupees.

The minister disclosed that PM Nawaz Sharif would soon inaugurate 860

megawatts Saki Kinari dam and will also announce several mega developmental projects including sui gas provision projects in the area.

He said work on 60 kilometers long Hazara motorway was in fast pace and

would be completed ahead of the schedule time, adding he said Hazara motorway was a gift of Prime Minister for people of Hazara that after completion would bring economic revolution in the country besides reducing space between Islamabad and Hazara.

He said PML-N had make country an atomic power and will also make it an

economic power of the world.

The Minister criticized the negative attitude of the PTI, saying PTI

Chief was hungry for premiership and are trying to use any method to become in power.

He said PTI leadership would have to answer about their unfulfilled

promises to masses in 2018 general elections.

He said PML-N has delivered to uplift the masses and will win the

forthcoming elections on the basis of performance.