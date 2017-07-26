CPEC to provide immense opportunities to businessmen

LAHORE, July 26 (APP): China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) will provide an immense opportunity to the business

community to excel their corporate affairs in line with the

global trends and foster economic prosperity in the region.

Executive Director General, Ministry of Commerce Dr

Safdar Sohail stated this while addressing a seminar on `CPEC and its impact on the exports of Pakistan’ at a local hotel on Wednesday.

The seminar was organized under the auspices of Trade

Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Lahore.

Dr Safdar Sohail further stated the CPEC would open up

new vistas of business in the region and especially the Gwadar Port and road communication connectivity with China and central Asian states will emerge as a big opening for the Pakistani investors, traders, manufacturers and exporters.

“With the new technology in place and application of

rapid communication sources, the CPEC is a way forward in

anchoring the pillars of Pakistani economy, Sohail said and

added that the rapid transit of trade facility will usher

in enhancing the capacity building and business potential

of our traders”.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Director General Trade

Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Riaz Ahmad said the TDAP was endeavouring to provide guidance and assistance to all the business stakeholders with a view to equip them with the business potential capabilities.

He said that the seminar was aimed to help the business

community understand the multi dynamics of CPEC.

A large number of businessmen attended the seminar.