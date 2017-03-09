CPEC to play role of A catalyst in regional connectivity: FO

ISLAMABAD, March 9 (APP): China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will play the role of catalyst in regional connectivity, prosperity and development in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) region.

This was stated by the spokesperson of Foreign Office Nafees Zakaria while talking to media in weekly briefing here Thursday.

He said that the 13th Summit of ECO remained successful with significant level of representation of the member countries.

Nafees Zakaria said that the desired outcome of the summit was to enhance connectivity and regional prosperity of the member countries through route, trade, and economic cooperation.

Replying to a question regarding Afghanistan’s representation in the ECO summit, the spokesperson said that Afghanistan is a sovereign country and can take its own decisions. However, he added, ECO summit was an important opportunity for Afghanistan to be utilized.

Answering another question, the spokesperson said that the Afghan soil is used by India against Pakistan.

The cross border terrorism affects both sides. Thus Pakistan was forced to close its border due to frequent militant attacks from Afghan side.

The spokesperson, however, emphasized over border management, adding, “Together, we can control terrorism in the best possible manner”.

He said that the Kashmir issue was raised with the respective counterparts on the sideline meetings of the ECO summit.

The Indian atrocities remained continued in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The spokesperson said, “We have taken the matter both with Indian government and other friendly countries”.

He said that India wanted to play hegemonic role in the region by importing massive arms.

He, however, said that Pakistan wanted strategic balance and security in the region.