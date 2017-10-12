CPEC to open new vistas of prosperity

MIRPUR, Oct 12 (APP):AJK Minister for Sports, culture and youth affairs Ch. Muhammad Saeed said that gigantic China

Pakistan Economic Corridor project will open new vistas of socio-economic progress and prosperity in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Ch. Saeed said that one of the nine special economic zones, approved under the

CPEC across the country, will be established in Mirpur.

He said the upcoming mega industrial estate to

be established as special economic zone in Mirpur under the CPEC, will bring economic revolution through the new opportunities of business activities for the people of this region.

Ch. Saeed that government is committed to provide the basic necessities of life to masses at their door steps in civic, health and education sectors.

He said welfare of people, development, quality education, and raising voice for the Kashmir liberation struggle are the priorities of the government.

The Minister said AJK government is going to establish schools in Mirpur at the pattern of Punjab-based Danish schools in the public sector for the delivery of quality education in the district with prime focus to restore the confidence of the masses in the state-run schools and colleges of the state.