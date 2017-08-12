LAHORE, Aug 12 (APP): Chairman Pak-China Institute Senator,
Mushahid Hussain Sayed Saturday said that China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) would open new vistas for other
foreign countries.
Talking to APP, he said that other countries in the region
would also be benefited from the project, as it would generate
economic activity and create numerous employment opportunities.
He said that investment of 54 billion dollars through CEPC
would open up ways for foreign investment as CPEC was a game-changer
and guarantor of progress.
Mushahid said that friendship between Pakistan and China had
been converted into an economic cooperation, adding the two countries
held similar opinion on regional and international matters.
He said that China had always stood with Pakistan in testing times
and proved its friendship in real terms.
He said that a new era of development and progress had ushered
in due to CPEC projects.
“The belt and road vision of the Chinese president is the vision of peace, development and progress,” he added.
Mushahid Hussain said that an economic revolution in the
region was not far away now due to the cooperation between Pakistan
and China.
He said that the whole world praised CPEC as it was the
result of joint thinking and vision of both countries.
Praising the positive role of China for peace, cooperation and development of Pakistan, Mushahid said all regional countries should cooperate for elimination of poverty, unemployment and economic
problems.
CPEC to open new vistas for other countries: Mushahid Hussain
