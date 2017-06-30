CPEC to increase job opportunities, tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan: CM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC), projects would increase job opportunities and tourism in

Gilgit-Baltistan areas.

Road infrastructure, hotels, health and other facilities

would help improve the living standard of the people of the area,

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman said while

talking to a private news channel.

Appreciating the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif special

interest, he said that federal government had increased the budget

for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan areas.

The CM said that the Engineering and Medical College besides

two universities would be established to facilitate the students

of Gilgit-Baltistan.

To a question he said that many power projects including

Dasu would be completed to meet the growing demand of electricity

in the country.

He said that a health center equipped with all required

facilities including MRI machine would be inaugurated soon to

facilitate the people of the area.

To another question he said that a special police unit

equipped with all necessary material was being established to

further improve the security of G-B.