CPEC to increase job opportunities, tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan: CM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): China Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC), projects would increase job opportunities and tourism in
Gilgit-Baltistan areas.
Road infrastructure, hotels, health and other facilities
would help improve the living standard of the people of the area,
Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman said while
talking to a private news channel.
Appreciating the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif special
interest, he said that federal government had increased the budget
for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan areas.
The CM said that the Engineering and Medical College besides
two universities would be established to facilitate the students
of Gilgit-Baltistan.
To a question he said that many power projects including
Dasu would be completed to meet the growing demand of electricity
in the country.
He said that a health center equipped with all required
facilities including MRI machine would be inaugurated soon to
facilitate the people of the area.
To another question he said that a special police unit
equipped with all necessary material was being established to
further improve the security of G-B.
