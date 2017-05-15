CPEC to increase economic activity, employment: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Daniyal Aziz on Monday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would increase economic activity and employment in the country.

Talking to PTV he said a number of countries would have opportunities to expand trade through Pakistan.

Pakistan would be the destination where many countries could enhance business activity, he said.

The under-developed areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa would have opportunities to emerge and get benefits through the CPEC projects, he said.

Daniyal Aziz said the previous governments could not launch such projects in their tenure, adding Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government holds the credit to execute the projects for the benefit of the people of this country.

To a question he said that the CPEC would attract different sectors including industries of Pakistan.