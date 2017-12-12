CPEC to improve local infrastructure, create abundant jobs: Pakistani Scholar

BEIJING, Dec 12 (APP):China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative, will not only improve local infrastructure, but also create abundant jobs said, Muhammad Iqbal Chawla, Dean of Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the University of Punjab.

In addition, it will expand power supply and promote the development of local agriculture, industry, and services, he said at the 7th World Forum on China Studies held in Shanghai, the Global Times reported here on Tuesday.

Chawla said that external factors pose a threat to the project, because some countries worry that the economic corridor might infringe upon their interests.

However, he believed that solutions to security issues will be found after the completion of the corridor, since it will boost the local economy and create lots of jobs.

As a result, Pakistan will develop into a completely different country that is free from the threat of terrorism and extremism.

Chawla said at a forum roundtable that China’s investment will not only benefit Pakistan, but also the whole region.