CPEC to help increasing economic growth up to 7%: Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz Wednesday said that despite security issues, present government successfully increased the growth rate to 5 percent and it would further be increased by two to three percent after the completion of

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

International institutions showed positive indicator for Pakistan’s economic situation and

government would leave no stone unturned to further increase the stable economic

condition, he said while addressing the inaugural session of a 2nd national

conference on “Emerging Macroeconomics Issues in Pakistan; Challenges and

Future Perspectives” organized by the Department of Economics National

University of Modern Languages (NUML) here at NUML auditorium. Prof. Dr. Naheed

Zia Khan, Dr. Waqar Masood, deans, registrar, directors, faculty members and

large number of students also attended the event.

Sartaj Aziz said that there were visible positive indicator of economic growth. He said

that energy crisis and security issues destroyed the economic activities but

now the situation was improved. “Load shedding will be eliminated by the mid of

coming year.” He confessed that exports reduced due to certain reasons and this

issue would be resolved soon.

Earlier, Rector NUML Major General (r) Zia Uddin Najam welcomed all the distinguished

guests and said that Pakistan had 60 percent youth of its population but this

asset had become a liability due to the unavailability of resources. He said

Pakistan had highest population growth rate which was also affecting the growth

rate.

Eight research papers were presented by the scholars from the various universities and

in closing session Member National Assembly Asad Umar was the chief guest and

Director General NUML Mohammad Ibrahim welcomed him.