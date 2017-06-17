CPEC to generate more than 700,000 new jobs in Pakistan: Analysts

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP): President, Pakistan Economy Watch

Dr. Murtaza Mughal has said that CPEC was a fate changer for the

people of Pakistan.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said that the investment of

46 bln dollars under CPEC had increased up to 56 bln dollars now. Out

of which, 35bn dollars will be invested on energy projects and

remaining on infrastructure improvement.

He said this would help overcoming energy crisis in the

country.

He mention that CPEC project would generate more than 700,000

new jobs in Pakistan.

The exports of the country would also increase wihch would lead to

prosperity, he added.

Under CPEC, special economic and industrial zones would be

established in provinces and under the control of centre in

Pakistan, he said.

Economic expert Dr. Gulfaraz Ahmed also said that the

government had been focusing on building new energy projects under

CPEC.

He said that the distribution of energy was another

challenging issue for Pakistan. It was required to improve the efficiency,

decrease the losses and modernize the process of distribution of

energy, he added.

He said Asian Development Bank’s loan for this purpose would

be very much useful adding it would improve the country’s distribution system of energy.